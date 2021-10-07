Webster Daily Weather Forecast
WEBSTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0