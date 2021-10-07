Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities
(FOSSTON, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fosston:
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
