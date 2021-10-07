Weather Forecast For Carrington

CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers And Thunderstorms High 59 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.