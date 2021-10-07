Weather Forecast For Carrington
CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0