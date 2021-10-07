Conway Daily Weather Forecast
CONWAY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
