Henry Weather Forecast
HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
