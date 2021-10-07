Keenesburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KEENESBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
