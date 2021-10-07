Keenesburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KEENESBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 16 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.