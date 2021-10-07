Malta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 18 mph



