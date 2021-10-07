Weather Forecast For Holyoke
HOLYOKE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
