4-Day Weather Forecast For Kellogg
KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
