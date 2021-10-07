4-Day Weather Forecast For Milford
MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 10
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
