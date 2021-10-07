CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, MN

Weather Forecast For Canby

Canby Digest
 6 days ago

CANBY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cJyjuEn00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Canby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

