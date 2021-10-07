Weather Forecast For Canby
CANBY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
