Weather Forecast For Lisbon

LISBON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.