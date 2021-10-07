4-Day Weather Forecast For Clarendon
CLARENDON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0