Petersburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PETERSBURG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight High 46 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Rain High 47 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Light rain likely then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 46 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



