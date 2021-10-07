Petersburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PETERSBURG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 46 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain
- High 47 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Light rain likely then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 46 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0