Plains Daily Weather Forecast

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



