Marsing Daily Weather Forecast
MARSING, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
