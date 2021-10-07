CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the drug industry's newest 'mega biotech'

By Leah Rosenbaum
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I'm healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Vn4B_0cJyjGN500
Transcranial Electrical Stimulation therapy uses electrodes to try to induce deep sleep

Getty Images

A new startup created by one of biotech's biggest VCs shows you either need to go big, or go home to treat brain disorders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rBVY_0cJyjGN500
Twin Health cofounder and CEO Jahangir Mohammed.

Twin Health

See the 14-slide presentation that convinced ICONIQ and Sequoia to lead a $140 million investment in a startup focused on treating metabolic conditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQD5L_0cJyjGN500
A patient visits with an Oscar Health virtual primary-care doctor.

Oscar Health

Seeing a primary-care doctor online is getting easier, and health insurers say it's saving money

-Leah

Business Insider

Business Insider

