Weather Forecast For Beresford

BERESFORD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.