Fairview Daily Weather Forecast
FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0