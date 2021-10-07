Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(EXMORE, VA.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Exmore, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Exmore:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly Cloudy High 75 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 76 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.