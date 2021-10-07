CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machias, ME

Thursday has sun for Machias — 3 ways to make the most of it

Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MACHIAS, ME) A sunny Thursday is here for Machias, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Machias:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cJyiv9j00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Machias Dispatch

Machias Dispatch

Machias, ME
With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

