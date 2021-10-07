CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flooding, thunderstorms forecast for Southeast as cooler weather expected across Northern Plains

By Janice Dean
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers, thunderstorms and the risk for flooding will continue across the Florida Panhandle, Gulf Coast and Southeast through the end of the week. Flood advisories remain in effect with scattered flood warnings where the heaviest rain is falling. A new system moving onshore over the West Coast will spread rain...

