Flooding, thunderstorms forecast for Southeast as cooler weather expected across Northern Plains

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Showers are moving northeast through Minnesota Wednesday, bringing rainfall and wind gusts to much of the state. By 6 a.m., showers had already begun in the southwestern part of the state. The Twin Cities should stay dry through 8 a.m., and when the rain arrives, there is the potential for an embedded thunderstorm. The quick-moving system should be out of the area by late afternoon. (credit: CBS) Wind gusts will begin increasing around midday. A wind advisory is in effect in southwestern Minnesota through 1 p.m. In the Twin Cities, wind gusts could reach speeds of 35 to 40 mph. It will stay windy through the day and begin to subside overnight, but Thursday will remain breezy. The high in the Twin Cities will be 65 degrees Wednesday. Cooler temperatures arrive on Thursday and hang around for a couple of days before returning to the mid 60s over the weekend.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO