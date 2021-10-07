Weather Forecast For Shippenville
SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
