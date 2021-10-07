Hoopa Weather Forecast

HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.