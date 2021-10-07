CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hamilton Weather Forecast

Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 6 days ago

HAMILTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cJyiP6b00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hamilton, west central Kearny and Stanton Counties through 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/ At 721 PM CDT/621 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Towner to 17 miles south of Coolidge. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Coolidge around 630 PM MDT. TIME...MOT...LOC 0021Z 193DEG 100KT 3837 10200 3779 10205 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ FOR HAMILTON...WESTERN KEARNY...NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHERN STANTON COUNTIES At 802 PM CDT/702 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Leoti to 6 miles south of Kendall, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Syracuse, Johnson City, Manter, Coolidge and Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ FOR HAMILTON...KEARNY...NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHEASTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 830 PM CDT/730 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Modoc to 8 miles north of Big Bow, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lakin, Syracuse and Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ FOR HAMILTON...KEARNY...NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHEASTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 830 PM CDT/730 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Modoc to 8 miles north of Big Bow, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lakin, Syracuse and Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamilton Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HAMILTON...WESTERN KEARNY NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHERN STANTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
Carthage (MS) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Carthage

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carthage: Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance
CARTHAGE, MS
Diamondhead (MS) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Diamondhead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Diamondhead: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
Farmingville (NY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Farmingville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Farmingville: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight;
FARMINGVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklinton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Franklinton: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15:
FRANKLINTON, LA
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel

Duncannon Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Duncannon: Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during
DUNCANNON, PA
Vacherie (LA) Weather Channel

Vacherie Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vacherie: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday,
VACHERIE, LA
Wyandanch (NY) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wyandanch

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wyandanch: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
WYANDANCH, NY
Tickfaw (LA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tickfaw

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tickfaw: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15:
TICKFAW, LA
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donora: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Friday, October 15: Chance of showers
DONORA, PA
Ronks (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Ronks

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ronks: Wednesday, October 13: Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain
RONKS, PA
Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
31
Followers
300
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy