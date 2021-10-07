New Town Weather Forecast
NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Rain Showers Likely
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
