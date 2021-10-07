Thursday rain in Marlinton: Ideas to make the most of it

(MARLINTON, WV) Thursday is set to be rainy in Marlinton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marlinton:

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 65 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.