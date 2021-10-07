4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
