3 Catalysts That May Be Driving Tesla, Nio, XPeng, Li Auto Higher Thursday

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Electric vehicle stocks that have been witnessing volatility in recent sessions were seen moving higher in premarket trading Thursday.

Trio Of Catalysts Driving EV Rally: The broader market is moving up, with futures pointing to a higher open on Wall Street. S&P 500 futures are up close to 1%, Dow futures were 0.85% higher and the Nasdaq 100 futures were advancing 1.22%.

The positivity is premised on the back of indications that lawmakers may reach a deal to avoid a U.S. government default.

EV giant Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders meeting Thursday after the close. Although no breakthrough announcements are expected out of the meeting, investors are looking ahead to hear updates on the opening of the Giga Texas factory as well as Giga Berlin. The company could also shed light on the production timeline for the Cybertruck.

Chinese EV giant Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) received a shot in the arm from a positive analyst action. Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang upgraded Nio shares from Neutral to Buy while maintaining the price target at $56. The analyst attributed his positive stance on the potential presented by the company's upcoming ET7 sedan model.

The EV Price Action:

In premarket trading Thursday, Tesla shares were rising 0.89% to $789.70.

Nio was jumping 5.08% to $35.37.

XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) shares were advancing 3.41% to $36.97.

Li Auto, Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) was moving 3.32% higher to $28.30.

Photo: the XPeng P7 Wing.

MarketWatch

Qualcomm stock rises on $10 billion buyback plan

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker said its board had authorized $10 billion in share repurchases. Qualcomm shares rose 1.6% after hours, following a 1.6% decline to close the regular session at $122.95. The company said the new $10 billion plan adds to its buyback program announced in July 2018, which has $900 million of buyback authorization remaining. Qualcomm shares have declined 3% over the past 12 months, compared with a 23% rise in the S&P 500 index (SPX) a 22% gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) and a 31% gain on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX)
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Commercial Metals stock gains after dividend raised 17%, new $350 million stock buyback plan announced

Shares of Commercial Metals Co. tacked on 0.6% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the steel and metal products maker said it raised its dividend by 17% and announced a new $350 million stock repurchase program. The company said its new quarterly dividend of 14 cents a share, up from 12 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 10 to shareholders of record on Oct. 27. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $32.21, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.74%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.39%, according to FactSet. The new stock buyback program replaces the existing plan which had $27 million remaining as of Aug. 31. The new program represents about 9% of CMC's market capitalization of $3.88 billion as of Tuesday's close. The stock has run up 56.8% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.8%.
STOCKS
