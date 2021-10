MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans once again took to the lots to tailgate before the first pitch. "This is crazy that you have the opportunity to be with people that are doing the same fun activities as you. Grilling, having a beverage, just having a fun time before the game," fan Chris Geiger said. "And it is, it is part of the reason we come to the games, is just to experience what's happening in the parking lot."

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO