4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton
CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
