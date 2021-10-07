Red Lodge Weather Forecast
RED LODGE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain Showers Likely
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
