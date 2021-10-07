The reason Tony La Russa is here … is here

(670 The Score) The last we saw the White Sox in the playoffs, an indelible image etched itself into our memories. Rick Renteria, the Sox manager at the time, hunched over in the visiting dugout at the Oakland Coliseum with his hands on his knees and his heart in his throat for what seemed like every batter. Renteria stayed in that pose long enough for Sox fans to still easily recall, a picture of anxiety worth more than the thousands of words that described his team’s season-ending loss to the Athletics in the decisive Game 3 of the wild-card round. It’s harder to remember the score, 6-4, than the sight of Renteria looking like a linebacker braced for contact as his Sox slowly unraveled that long day by the Bay.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO