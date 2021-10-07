Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Beaver
(BEAVER, UT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Beaver Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0