Big state wildlife news this week was the announcement that Minnesotan Jim Hautman has won this year’s “duck stamp” contest, for an unprecedented sixth time, no less. His artwork will appear on the 2022-23 stamp, which more officially is known as the Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp. It must be purchased and in the possession of those age 16 or older who go afield to hunt migratory birds, chiefly ducks and geese. It has been this way since 1934, when hunter-conservationists conceived the idea as a means to raise much needed funds for acquisition and enhancement of the wetlands that are vital to the production and survival of waterfowl.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO