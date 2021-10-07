Lyman Daily Weather Forecast

LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 57 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



