Lyman Daily Weather Forecast
LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
