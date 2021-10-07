Thousands of Dollars Raised for Woman Burned Jumping in Yellowstone Hot Spring to Save Dog

In the heat of the moment, people will do extraordinary things to save their dogs from danger. That fact has been exhibited by the lady who got wrecked by a bear while protecting her pups, the girl that chased a bear out of her backyard to save her dogs, the woman who plunged into a frozen pool to pry her dog out from under the ice, a man who tackled a bear to rescue his dog, and the fella who punched a kangaroo who was holding his dog hostage.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO