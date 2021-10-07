CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of Dollars Raised for Woman Burned Jumping in Yellowstone Hot Spring to Save Dog

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Leiha Slayton suffered severe burns to 90% of her body after jumping into the 200F Geyer to rescue her puppy, Rusty.

Whiskey Riff

74-Year-Old Florida Woman Pounces On Alligator To Save Her Dog

In the heat of the moment, people will do extraordinary things to save their dogs from danger. That fact has been exhibited by the lady who got wrecked by a bear while protecting her pups, the girl that chased a bear out of her backyard to save her dogs, the woman who plunged into a frozen pool to pry her dog out from under the ice, a man who tackled a bear to rescue his dog, and the fella who punched a kangaroo who was holding his dog hostage.
Jackson Hole Radio

Body found in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park search and rescue crews reported they located the body of Chimacum, Washington Resident Mark O’Neill along the east shore of Shoshone Lake Monday. The 67-year-old O’Neill and his half-brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake Sunday by a family member.
New York Post

What does Yellowstone’s ‘zone of death’ have to do with Gabby Petito?

The case of Long Island woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance has reignited theories about a “zone of death” in Yellowstone National Park where a murderer could get off scot-free. Petito last called her family from Grand Teton National Park, which neighbors Yellowstone National Park — where a glitch in the Constitution...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Girl never strapped into seat before dying on amusement park ride: Report

The 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at a Colorado amusement park earlier this month was never strapped into her seat -- and two operators failed to notice even after a monitor alerted them to a seatbelt safety issue -- before the ride plunged 110 feet, according to a state investigation.
NBC News

Black bear attacks couple in North Carolina

Authorities in North Carolina are looking for a bear that attacked a couple Wednesday after their dog antagonized the animal, the National Park Service said. The couple fled to their car after the attack near the folk art center on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville and drove to a hospital where they were treated and released, the park service said Friday.
104.3 WOW Country

Another Angry Bison Bout in Yellowstone is a Warning

It’s as if bison have an attitude! A few days ago, one of my fellow broadcasters posted a video of bison butting heads at a campground. Don’t try this at home! Bison are the size of some pickup trucks and they aren’t nearly as cuddly as they look. For the latest on conflict resolution skills, check out this link from Field and Stream. The National Park Service has posted a video of a duel along a highway.
backpacker.com

Two Former National Park Rangers Presumed Dead in Yellowstone

Two former National Park Rangers are missing and presumed dead in Yellowstone National Park. On Sunday, September 19, a family member alerted authorities that the two men, Mark O’Neill, 67, and Kim Crumbo, 74 were overdue from their four-day backcountry canoe trip. Park crews quickly assembled and located a vacant campsite on the south side of Shoshone Lake in the southwest corner of the park that same day. Searchers also found a canoe, paddle, personal flotation device, and other belongings on the east shore of the lake.
