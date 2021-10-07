Thousands of Dollars Raised for Woman Burned Jumping in Yellowstone Hot Spring to Save Dog
Leiha Slayton suffered severe burns to 90% of her body after jumping into the 200F Geyer to rescue her puppy, Rusty.www.newsweek.com
Leiha Slayton suffered severe burns to 90% of her body after jumping into the 200F Geyer to rescue her puppy, Rusty.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2