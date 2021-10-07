Weather Forecast For Lordsburg

LORDSBURG, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



