Bottineau Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
