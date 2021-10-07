Bottineau Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.