How you can support striking Kellogg workers
As reported yesterday, at midnight on Tuesday, 1,400 workers at four Kellogg’s plants went on strike against the company. Click here to add your name to support members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) who are holding strong on the picket line, and here for links to their strike funds. In addition to demanding givebacks and cuts, Kellogg’s continues to threaten to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers don’t accept proposals that take away protections they’ve had for decades. Adding insult to injury, the company even wants to remove the union bug from boxes of cereals like Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran and Froot Loops.www.dclabor.org
