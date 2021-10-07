CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Solidarity Center Podcast: Nigerian Informal Workers Demand Decent Work

dclabor.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Solidarity Center-supported report shows collective bargaining agreements ensure worker rights, health and dignity of the workers harvesting palm oil in Colombia, bananas in Guatemala, strawberries in Mexico and grapes, olives and wine in Morocco. Researchers found that unions are performing the task of government to protect workers’ legal rights, increasing stability in otherwise precarious employment sectors and providing a mechanism for women to advance gender equality in job status and earnings as well as address rampant gender-based violence associated with their jobs. Find out more at Solidarity Center.

www.dclabor.org

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Capitol Times

Pass the PRO Act to demand more for all workers

Discrimination in the workplace is holding the U.S. economy back. In a study performed by Credit Suisse/McKinsey, businesses with a high LGBTQ employee rate outperform less inclusive companies at a rate of 10% on average. Yet LGBTQ workers in the United States still face extreme discrimination in the workplace. Unions and strong labor laws help to prevent employers from violating civil rights as protected under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. They also help reduce income equality, which the LGBTQ community faces at much higher rates than the non-LGBTQ community. Though the National Labor Rights Act began holding employers accountable, the Protecting the Right to Organize, or PRO Act, strengthens the power of the people to improve their workplace conditions, pay, and benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
dclabor.org

Fairfax workers demand seat at the table

Fairfax County employees and community allies gathered at the Fairfax Government Center Tuesday afternoon to rally for a seat at the table before testifying at a public hearing on collective bargaining. "We’ve seen the positive impact of collective bargaining,” said Christian Martinez Lemus of CASA. “Public employees in 47 other states and DC already have collective bargaining rights. Fairfax County needs to join them." Tammie Wondong, SEIU Virginia 512, said that "After months of hard work and negotiations with the county, we have an ordinance draft. But there are changes that must be made to make sure that we win MEANINGFUL collective bargaining for ALL county workers.” “County workers are the frontline experts,” said worker Maya Castillo. “They deserve a seat at the table."
FAIRFAX, VA
mea.org

MEA President stands in solidarity with striking Kellogg workers

The following statement can be attributed to MEA President Paula Herbart regarding the strike underway by Kellogg workers in their effort to settle a fair contract:. “As an educator, I know a healthy breakfast is essential to student learning. And I know many breakfasts that fuel our students’ education are made right here in Michigan by Kellogg employees, who deserve fair wages and benefits in exchange for their dedicated service.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Worker Rights#Morocco#Solidarity Center Podcast
NBC News

Family of Colombian woman denied right to die call decision 'disrespectful' and 'illegal'

Denying Martha Sepúlveda a dignified death was a “disrespectful” and “illegal” decision. That is the opinion of the family and the attorneys of Sepúlveda, a 51-year-old Colombian woman, who was scheduled to die by euthanasia on Sunday morning. Sepúlveda would have been the first patient in Colombia without a terminal prognosis — expected to die in six months or less — allowed to undergo euthanasia.
SOCIETY
dclabor.org

Today's Labor Quote: Lech Walesa

“Tanks can threaten and massacre us, but they will never be able to force us to work.”. In Poland, the Solidarity union and all other labor organizations were banned by the government on this date in 1982.
LABOR ISSUES
Documented

12 Workers Make History Forming New York’s First Farmworkers Union

On September 27, a group of workers at a Long Island vineyard formed the first farmworkers union in the history of New York State, according to advocates. After decades of fighting for this right, farmworkers and advocates hope these workers will be the first of many to unionize in New York as farmworkers have been […] The post 12 Workers Make History Forming New York’s First Farmworkers Union appeared first on Documented.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Jobs
KION News Channel 5/46

Lawyers react to proposals to protect undocumented workers

COSTA CENTRAL, Calif. (KION) According to local immigration lawyers, if the deportation protection plan for undocumented people is approved, it could leave many undocumented families without jobs. The proposals in these memos could have a negative impact on the local economy as there could be less hiring and job losses. Ariadna Renteria, an immigration attorney The post Lawyers react to proposals to protect undocumented workers appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
AFP

Cuban government bans bid for new protests

Cuba's opposition said Tuesday it would move forward staging a November protest after the government rejected the move by claiming the organizers are backed by the United States and want to overthrow the regime. The opposition protest was originally slated for November 20, but it was changed after the government last week declared that "National Defense Day" and said it would be preceded by two days of military exercises.
PROTESTS
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy