Solidarity Center Podcast: Nigerian Informal Workers Demand Decent Work
A new Solidarity Center-supported report shows collective bargaining agreements ensure worker rights, health and dignity of the workers harvesting palm oil in Colombia, bananas in Guatemala, strawberries in Mexico and grapes, olives and wine in Morocco. Researchers found that unions are performing the task of government to protect workers’ legal rights, increasing stability in otherwise precarious employment sectors and providing a mechanism for women to advance gender equality in job status and earnings as well as address rampant gender-based violence associated with their jobs. Find out more at Solidarity Center.www.dclabor.org
