Solidarity Center Podcast: Nigerian Informal Workers Demand Decent Work

Fairfax County employees and community allies gathered at the Fairfax Government Center Tuesday afternoon to rally for a seat at the table before testifying at a public hearing on collective bargaining. "We’ve seen the positive impact of collective bargaining,” said Christian Martinez Lemus of CASA. “Public employees in 47 other states and DC already have collective bargaining rights. Fairfax County needs to join them." Tammie Wondong, SEIU Virginia 512, said that "After months of hard work and negotiations with the county, we have an ordinance draft. But there are changes that must be made to make sure that we win MEANINGFUL collective bargaining for ALL county workers.” “County workers are the frontline experts,” said worker Maya Castillo. “They deserve a seat at the table."

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO