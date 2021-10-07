Wells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WELLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
