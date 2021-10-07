Weather Forecast For Granby

GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of t-storms overnight High 64 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain and snow showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of t-storms overnight High 57 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain and snow showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 20 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.