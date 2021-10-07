Weather Forecast For Granby
GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of t-storms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain and snow showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of t-storms overnight
- High 57 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain and snow showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
