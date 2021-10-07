Tornillo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
