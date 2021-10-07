Daily Weather Forecast For Conrad
CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
