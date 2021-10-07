CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canadian, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Canadian

Canadian News Beat
Canadian News Beat
 6 days ago

(CANADIAN, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canadian. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canadian:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cJyeais00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Citra

(CITRA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citra. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CITRA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canadian, TX
Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Hereford — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(HEREFORD, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hereford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HEREFORD, AZ
Falkville (AL) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Falkville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(FALKVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Falkville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FALKVILLE, AL
Canadian News Beat

Canadian News Beat

Canadian, TX
12
Followers
211
Post
381
Views
ABOUT

With Canadian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy