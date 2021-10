The New England Patriots have traded one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Stephon Gilmore, to the Carolina Panthers in return for a sixth-round draft pick. ESPN initially reported the news before the 31-year-old confirmed he was leaving the Patriots in a tweet on Wednesday morning. “We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements,” Gilmore wrote. “... To [team owner] Mr Kraft, the coaches, and the organization thank you for providing me with this platform and allowing me to be part of greatness. Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO