Hawthorne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAWTHORNE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
