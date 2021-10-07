Rugby Daily Weather Forecast
RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
