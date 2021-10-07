Mission Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
